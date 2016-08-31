BRIEF-Vousse Corp files for pre-insolvency proceedings
* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article
Aug 31 Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd :
* Says it applies for the initiation of the company's turnaround process with Seoul Central District Court, to normalize its business, on Aug, 31
board approved company to submit an application for business rehabilitation to Central Bankruptcy Court within february 15, 2017
HAMBURG, Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.