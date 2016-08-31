Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it bought 29.7 percent stake in Jiangsu-based pharmaceutical unit
* Says the unit is 78.7 percent owned by the co after the acquisition
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2OQoOz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants