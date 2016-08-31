Aug 31 Advanced Wireless Semiconductor :

* Says it will repurchase 5 million shares of its common stock (a 3.6 percent stake) during the period from Sep. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$36 per share ~ T$78 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1.38 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rH5MUA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)