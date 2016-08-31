Aug 31 Cube Magic :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.13 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 13

* Last date before book closure Sep. 14 with book closure period from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21

* Record date Sep. 21

* Payment date Oct. 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/y4i0gd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)