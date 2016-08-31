Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 Chengdu Huasun Group Inc Ltd :
* Says it plans to change its name to Chengdu Taihe health technology group Inc Ltd
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8yfrc8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: