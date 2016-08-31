Aug 31 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan ($419.30 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loans and commercial paper

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 1 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2bV2aOb; bit.ly/2bV2gWg

($1 = 6.6778 Chinese yuan renminbi)