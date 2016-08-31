Aug 31 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 16.667 percent stake in Sina's online bookstore for 250 million yuan ($37.44 million)

* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement With Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bRum75; bit.ly/2bIRCRv

