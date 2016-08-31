Aug 31 Orient International Enterprise Ltd

* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.14 billion yuan ($170.71 million)from 1.90 billion yuan previously

* Says it plans to boost logistics unit's capital by 140 million yuan

* Says logistics unit plans to boost subsidiary unit's capital by 222 million yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on September 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bV4kNT; bit.ly/2bAE52b; bit.ly/2bRuV0T;

