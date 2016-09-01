Sept 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Says it bought back 44 million shares for 43.48 billion yen in August

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 213.9 million shares for 218 billion yen in total as of Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xm7qWg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)