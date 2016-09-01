Sept 1 Daiwa House Residential Investment Corp :

* Says the co and Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc completed merger on Sep. 1

* Says the new name of the the surviving corporation is Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation, under the TSE code of 8984.T

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ryCw2x; goo.gl/0NLRfa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)