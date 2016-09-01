BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 Thailand's Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl
* Says has cut 2016 revenue growth target to 8-10 percent from 11-12 percent after lower-than-expected growth in the first half, Narumol Noi-am, company chief financial officer, told reporters
* Says H1 revenue growth was 9 percent, still higher than industry
* Says has maintained EBITDA margin target at 22 percent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
