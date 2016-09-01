UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs contract to supply electronics products to Finland's Efore Oyj
* Says contract worth 20.8-31.2 million euros ($23.20-34.80 million) a year, to total 83.2-124.8 million euros in four years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2capsy8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources