BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
Sept 1 Chengdu Chiffo Electronics & Electric Appliances Group :
* Says it to dissolve its Hong Kong-based trading unit
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)