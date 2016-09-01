BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
Sept 1 Japan Securities Finance Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 240,000 shares for 109.3 million yen in total in August
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 240,000 shares for 109.3 million yen in total as of Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AJo2qq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)