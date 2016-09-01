BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
Sept 1 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says 4,247,317 shares and 49 million shares of the co held by a Shanghai-based investment group company were unfrozen by Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd
* Says the Shanghai-based investment group company to transfer 53,508,343 shares (15.69 percent stake) of the co to a Sichuan-based asset management company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/isEz0Z
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)