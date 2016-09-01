Sept 1 Novarese Inc :

* Says Japan-based co NAP holdings offered a takeover bid for 10,286,590 shares (no less than 7,594,500 shares) of the co

* Says offered purchase price at 1,944 yen per share

* Offering period from Sep. 2 to Oct. 18

* Settlement starts on Oct. 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pdNnoc

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)