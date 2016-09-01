Sept 1 Aiming Inc :

* Says it repurchased 126,500 shares for 63.1 million yen in total from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 12

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 126,500 shares for 63.1 million yen in total as of Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NZdwfk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)