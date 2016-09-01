Sept 1 Nichirei Corp :

* Says it repurchased 1,495,000 shares for 1.46 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1

* Says it repurchased 9,953,000 shares for 9.36 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31

