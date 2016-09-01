BRIEF-German American Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
Sept 1 Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
* Rating outlook negative, changed from stable - R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8tVf7a
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.