UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Panasonic Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 200 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.190 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021
* Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 70 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.300 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023
* Says it plans to issue 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.470 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/n8oiRR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources