Sept 1 Changchai Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy a 67 percent stake in a Changzhou-based gasoline engine maker (joint venture) from Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, for 26.3 million yuan

* Says the co to hold a 100 percent stake in JV up from 33 percent after the transaction

