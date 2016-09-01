UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Changchai Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy a 67 percent stake in a Changzhou-based gasoline engine maker (joint venture) from Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, for 26.3 million yuan
* Says the co to hold a 100 percent stake in JV up from 33 percent after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KnEHHv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources