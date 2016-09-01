BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
Sept 1 Daiwa House Residential Investment Corp :
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) changes Daiwa the company's rating outlook to positive from stable - JCR
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tp9klD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)