Sept 1 Ardentec :

* Says it bought 76.8 million shares of Giga Solution Tech. at T$24 per share with amount of T$1.84 billion via public takeover

* Says it holds 76.8 million shares (63.8 percent stake) of Giga Solution Tech. now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uMCgC9

