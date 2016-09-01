UPDATE 3-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Updates with Sony comment, background and detail on M3)
Sept 1 NanHua Bio-medicine Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell stake in five Beijing-based firms including 92.15 percent stake in a culture communication firm, 95 percent stake in a technology firm, 100 percent stake in a investment adviser firm, 30 percent stake in a printing firm and 12 percent stake in a information technology firm
* Says selling price of about 2.7 million yuan
* Says it to buy a Huizhou-based industrial development company from an individual for 54.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YHBHO4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Updates with Sony comment, background and detail on M3)
* Redflex traffic systems pty ltd (Redflex), has received confirmation from Victorian Department of Justice & Regulation
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.