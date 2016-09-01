Sept 1 Thunder Power Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based unit TPHK received patent licenses in U.S

* Says the patent licenses are for platform for acquiring driver behavior data, pedestrian protection system for hood contact, electric vehicle thermal management system, vehicle camera cleaning system, electric vehicle thermal management system with series and parallel structure, photochromic vehicle window, collision warning system, electric vehicle thermal management system with series and parallel structure, and adjustable mirror system

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cqcVBL

