UPDATE 3-Cautious BOJ raises growth forecast as economy shows flickers of life
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
Sept 1 Guosheng Financial Holding Inc
* Says it plans to buy up to 6 percent stake in internet finance firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bKTqYu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property at 5.62 billion yen
* FY net profit 72.2 million riyals versus 111 million riyals year ago