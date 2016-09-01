Sept 2 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc

* Says it will sell its liquid-crystal-display TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret A.S.

* Says it expects deal to be completed before end of Q4

* Says deal will give it better cost performance and operational flexibility

* Says it will continue to cooperate with major channels, new branding, and work with local manufacturers to supply the European market Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)