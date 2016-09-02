Sept 2 SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says the co expects all the procedures required for the acquisition of ARM Holdings PLC (ARM) by the co will be completed by Sep. 5

* Says the cancellation of listing of ARM shares to be Sep. 6(GMT) and the cancellation of listing of ARM American Depositary Shares to be Sep. 12(GMT)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/e4hWNg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)