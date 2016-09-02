Sept 2 BayCurrent Consulting Inc :

* Says it starts listing on TSE Mothers since Sep. 2

* Says the top shareholder, Sunrise Capital , L.P. and Sunrise Capital (Non-U.S.), L.P. cut stake in the co to 0 percent, down from 33.3 percent, 21.6 percent and 19.3 percent respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WPVym7; goo.gl/dMg0OF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)