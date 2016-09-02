BRIEF-Maxfast Properties Q4 revenue up at SEK 19.0 million
* Q4 revenue 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)versus 9.2 million crowns year ago
Sept 2 Sekisui House Reit Inc :
* Says it plans to issue REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen via public offering
* Says interest rate at 0.34 percent
* Says maturity on Sep. 8, 2026
* Says subscription date on Sep. 2 and payment date on Sep. 8
* Says proceeds to be used to pay back loans
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Arw9Yy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 revenue 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)versus 9.2 million crowns year ago
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".