Sept 2 Sekisui House Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to issue REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen via public offering

* Says interest rate at 0.34 percent

* Says maturity on Sep. 8, 2026

* Says subscription date on Sep. 2 and payment date on Sep. 8

* Says proceeds to be used to pay back loans

