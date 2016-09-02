BRIEF-Maxfast Properties Q4 revenue up at SEK 19.0 million
* Q4 revenue 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)versus 9.2 million crowns year ago
Sept 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to issue third series of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and write-down clause worth 70 billion yen bonds
* Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2026 or thereafter or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event
* Says the interest rate at 1.51 percent from Sep. 8, 2016 until Dec. 5, 2026 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR + 1.4 percent from Dec. 5, 2026
* Says it plans to issue forth series of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and write-down clause worth 30 billion yen bonds
* Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2031 or thereafter or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event
* Says the interest rate at 1.73 percent from Sep. 8, 2016 until Dec. 5, 2031 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR + 1.45 percent from Dec. 5, 2031
* Says both of the bonds' subscription date on Sep. 2 and payment date on Sep. 8
* Says the proceeds to be use to lend to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited as subordinated loan with write-down clause
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".