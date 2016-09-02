Sept 2 Yongyou Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up an internet technology jv with China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd and Chinese Construction Third Engineering Bureau Ltd

* Says the jv with registered capital of 80 million yuan and the co to hold 55 percent and China State Construction Engineering to hold 22.5 percent stake in the jv

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3mltL1

