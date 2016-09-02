Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Globalway Inc :
* Says it formed business and capital alliance with COCON Inc., a Tokyo-based company engaged in crowd sourcing business and cyber security business
* Says two parties plan to cooperate on IoT security service business
* Says COCON Inc. issued shares to the co via private placement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nndMnF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)