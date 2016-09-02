Sept 2 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 79,300 shares for about 201 million yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 297,000 shares for about 737.7 million yen in total as of Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JzPQWi

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)