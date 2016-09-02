MOVES-Clarke replaces Ademakinwa on Deutsche FIG syndicate
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Oliver Clarke has replaced Adekunle Ademakinwa on Deutsche Bank's financial institutions syndicate desk, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Sept 2 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to Tier-2 capital instruments worth up to 40 billion yuan ($5.99 billion)
* Says it plans to boost capital of CEB International Investment Corp Ltd by HK$2.0 billion ($257.86 million)
* Says CEB International Investment Corp Ltd plans to set up investment unit with registered capital of up to 1 billion yuan
* Says it plans to invest up to 10 billion yuan to set up credit card firm
($1 = 6.6802 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7560 Hong Kong dollars)
* If issue is fully subscribed, company will receive proceeds of about 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.4 million) before issue costs
ABU DHABI, Jan 31 Abu Dhabi lenders First Gulf Bank (FGB) and National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), which are merging to create one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa, posted contrasting fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.