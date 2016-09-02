Sept 2 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 600 million yuan ($89.82 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 5

