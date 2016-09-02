BRIEF-Old Point Financial,Morgan Marrow to start Old Point Insurance Llc
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc
Sept 3 Cosmos Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issued 100 million yuan bonds with coupon rate at 8 percent
* Soundhound inc. Raises $75 million to drive growth, international expansion of houndify ai voice technology platform and "COLLECTIVE AI"
* Inspira Financial Inc releases third quarter financial results