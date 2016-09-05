Sept 5 eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd :

* Says it completes 127,800 shares issuance via private placement to Yahoo Japan, and raised 108.6 million yen on Sept. 5

* Says it completes distribution of 400,200 shares of its treasury common stock via private placement to Yahoo Japan, and raised 460.2 million yen, with settlement date on Sept. 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uGJteW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)