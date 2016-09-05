Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd :
* Says it completes 127,800 shares issuance via private placement to Yahoo Japan, and raised 108.6 million yen on Sept. 5
* Says it completes distribution of 400,200 shares of its treasury common stock via private placement to Yahoo Japan, and raised 460.2 million yen, with settlement date on Sept. 5
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uGJteW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)