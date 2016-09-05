UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 5 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd
* Hithink Royalflush's shares to halt trading from afternoon trade on Sept 5 - Shenzhen exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c16BoR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year