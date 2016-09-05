UPDATE 4-Allianz considers takeover of Australia's QBE - source
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
Sept 5 Beijing Airport High-Tech Park Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Bian Yunpeng as chairman of the board
* Says it appoints Yi Shunhua as general manager
* Says it appoints Zhang Chenglu as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/y4kSgW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Adds statement from QBE)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year