Sept 5 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Says it repurchased 30,082,700 shares for 179,858,046,100 yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11

* Says it repurchased 85,687,500 shares for 488,493,859,100 yen in total as of Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w7hr94

