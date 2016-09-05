BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
Sept 5 Tomita Electric Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell its Tokyo-based property (land and building) for 149 million yen, on Nov. 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jFjE7l
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jFjE7l
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless