UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Harbin VITI Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says it has changed the depreciation period of its intangible assets to 5~10 years from 5 years
* Says it also changed the depreciation period of its fixed assets to 20 years or statutory years from 20 years
* Effective from July 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LWxF0F
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources