BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
Sept 5 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says August contract sales at about 5.0 billion yuan ($749.01 million), Jan-Aug contract sales at about 38.4 billion yuan
* Says unit buys investment development firm for 184 million yuan to own four land sites in Jiangsu province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cAQ8N8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6755 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless