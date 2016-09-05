Sept 5 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd

* Says August contract sales at about 5.0 billion yuan ($749.01 million), Jan-Aug contract sales at about 38.4 billion yuan

* Says unit buys investment development firm for 184 million yuan to own four land sites in Jiangsu province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cAQ8N8

($1 = 6.6755 Chinese yuan renminbi)