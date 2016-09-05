Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says the Scheme of Arrangement in respect of the recommended acquisition of ARM Holdings plc ("ARM") by SoftBank Group ("SBG") came into effect on Sep. 5
* Says and that the entire issued and to be issued share capital of ARM is now owned by SBG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries
* Says pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, SBG purchased all of ARM's issued and to be issued shares (excluding any ARM shares already owned by SBG or an SBG subsidiary) for cash, for a total acquisition price amounting to approximately GBP 24.0 billion (approximately USD 31.0 billion or JPY 3.3 trillion)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IeTihX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)