Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 AP Memory Technology and Zentel Electronics :
* AP Memory Technology will acquire up to 67,953,344 shares (100 percent stake) of Zentel Electronics at T$14.5 per share via takeover bid during Sep. 6 to Oct. 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4aQOcf
Further company coverage:, (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)