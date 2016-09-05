Sept 5 Jinan Diesel Engine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy certain financial assets in China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for 75.5 billion yuan ($11.31 billion) via cash, asset swap and share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 19 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, boost capital in Bank of Kunlun, Kunlun Financial Leasing and Kunlun Trust

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c6giFq

