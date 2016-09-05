BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
Sept 5 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it signs MOU with Russia's Rostec on business development
* Says it plans to raise up to $500 million in China, set up investment fund management JV with Rostec
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2choJg0
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless