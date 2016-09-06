Sept 6 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to be 2.3 million~4 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to be 5 million~6.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 15.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3OH6HL

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)