Sept 6 Capcom Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 1,480,600 shares of its common stock, from Aug. 26 to Sep. 5

* Say shares repurchased at the price of about 3.3 billion yen in total

* Says previous plan disclosed on Aug. 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/f6pD0f

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)